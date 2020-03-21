WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Vs Goldberg Made Official, Gronkowski Makes Host Debut

For the second week running, WWE aired SmackDown Live from the Performance Center as the company tries to work around the country-wide lockdown due to coronavirus. The official host for WrestleMania 36, Rob Gronkowski made his WWE debut in a fun segment while the returning Paige announced a massive WrestleMania match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Here are the WWE SmackDown results, highlights and some key moments from the latest episode.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results: WWE News, Reportedly Set To Cancel Friday Night SmackDown Due To Coronavirus Crisis

WWE SmackDown results: Rob Gronkowski practices hosting a WWE show

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski recently signed a contract with WWE before being announced as the new host of WrestleMania 36. The 30-year-old made his official debut during the opening segment of the show. Dancing his way into the ring, Gronkowski felt less like the hard-tackling NFL tight end and more like a 'hyped up superstar'.

While Gronkowski would get work on his WWE character in the coming weeks, the former Patriots star shared an entertaining segment with friends Mojo Rawley, Elias and King Corbin. Gronkowski even suggested a match between Elias and Corbin at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Talks Facing Goldberg; Wyatt Confronts Cena; Hardy Returns and WWE SmackDown Highlights

WWE SmackDown results: Paige returns to make a big announcement

Paige did not physically appear on the show but appeared on the screen to make a huge announcement. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley along with Sasha Banks came out in the ring to berate Paige, claiming she couldn't even wrestle anymore. However, the former Divas Champion has a trick up her sleeve as she announced that Bayley will defend her title at WrestleMania 36 in a Six-Pack Elimination match against Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Naomi and Sasha Banks.

Did WWE just suggest breaking up Bayley and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania?

WWE SmackDown results: Goldberg and Roman Reigns make their Universal Championship match official

The second contract signing of the week, Roman Reigns and Goldberg did exceptionally well to bring the heat to the final segment of the show, especially considering there were no fans present in the arena. Roman Reigns continued taking jibes at the champion calling him 'a part-timer' among other things. 'The Big Dog' seemed confident he will take down Goldberg at the Grandest Stage of Them All and will win the Universal Championship. The duo went on to exchange an intense staredown as SmackDown came to a close.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results: Jeff Hardy Returns And Defeats King Corbin; Shows Off New Back Tattoo On Smackdown Live

WWE SmackDown highlights

Apart from the aforementioned segments, the show featured two tag-team matches. Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan picked up a win over Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Bryan went on to challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental title, which will be granted if Drew Gulak beats Nakamura next week.

Meanwhile, Dolph Ziggler cost Heavy Machinery their match against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Miz and John Morrison. Ziggler managed to provoke Otis by bringing up Mandy Rose, causing Heavy Machinery to lose via disqualification.

WWE SmackDown results

Rob Gronkowski makes WWE debut, suggests WrestleMania match

Drew Gulak & Daniel Bryan defeat Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura

Paige announces six-pack elimination for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36

Miz & John Morrison defeat Heavy Machinery via disqualification

Goldberg and Roman Reigns sign the contract to make their Universal Championship match official

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results, Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results, Preview For Mar 20 Episode