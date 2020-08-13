WWE NXT Results & Highlights: Lee And Kross Sign Contract; Balor Confronts Dream

On this week’s NXT, Karrion Kross defeated Danny Burch to earn a chance to face WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver XXX. After the match, the two superstars signed their title match contracts and made the match official. Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor also made an appearance as he confronted The Velveteen Dream after an action-packed main event. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like Bronson Reed vs Damian Priest, Drake Maverick vs Killian Dain, Mia Yim vs Indi Hartwell, and others. Several major WWE superstars like Adam Cole, Cameron Grimes and Santos Escobar also made an appearance.

WWE NXT results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT results: Karrion Kross and Keith Lee sign their title match contracts

After Karrion Kross defeated Danny Burch via submission, WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee entered the ring with a title contract in hand. Scarlett took the contract from the champion and handed it over to The Herald of Doomsday, who quickly signed it. Scarlett then returned the contract to Keith Lee who almost got burned by a fireball after opening the contract. The medical team appeared on the scene to check on the NXT champion.

WWE NXT results: Finn Balor confronts Velveteen Dream after the main event

Velveteen Dream made his return as he participated in the Triple-Threat match in the ongoing NXT North American Championship qualifiers. The former champion delivered an incredible performance against Kushida and Cameron Grimes, but in the end, Grimes came out on top. However, after the match, Finn Balor appeared in the ring and confronted Velveteen Dream, who he’s scheduled to face next week in a second chance qualifying match.

WWE NXT results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Karrion Kross defeats Danny Burch

Karrion Kross and NXT Champion Keith Lee sign their NXT TakeOver XXX contracts (WWE NXT Grades: C+ overall)

Drake Maverick vs Killian Dain ended in a no-contest due to Undisputed ERA interference (WWE NXT Grades: D)

Adam Cole vows to defeat Pat McAfee at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX

WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defeats Tyler Breeze in a non-title match (WWE NXT Grades: C-)

Mia Yim defeats Indi Hartwell (WWE NXT Grades: C+)

Bronson Reed defeats Damian Priest (WWE NXT Grades: B)

Mercedes Martinez & Aliyah defeat Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter (WWE NXT Grades: C+)

Cameron Grimes defeats Kushida and The Velveteen Dream to earn a spot in the North American Title Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX

Finn Balor confronts The Velveteen Dream (WWE NXT Grades: B- overall)

