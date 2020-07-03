WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 3 Episode Preview

Quick links:
In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see Intercontinental champion AJ Styles defend his title against Drew Gulak in a singles match. Reports claim that AJ Styles will successfully retain his title and start a new feud with Daniel Bryan or Matt Riddle for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV. Sheamus is also set to appear as he’s scheduled to celebrate his WWE Backlash victory over Jeff Hardy. Fans speculate that The Charismatic Enigma could return and attack Sheamus during his victory celebration.
Apart from that, other A-list WWE SmackDown superstars like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Bayley, Sasha Banks and others could also appear on the upcoming episode.
As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, July 4 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Will the #ICTitle remain phenomenal?@AJStylesOrg defends his championship against @DrewGulak TOMORROW NIGHT on #SmackDown. https://t.co/J5RV3xCWwW— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
