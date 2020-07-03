WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 3 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see Intercontinental champion AJ Styles defend his title against Drew Gulak in a singles match. Reports claim that AJ Styles will successfully retain his title and start a new feud with Daniel Bryan or Matt Riddle for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV. Sheamus is also set to appear as he’s scheduled to celebrate his WWE Backlash victory over Jeff Hardy. Fans speculate that The Charismatic Enigma could return and attack Sheamus during his victory celebration.

Apart from that, other A-list WWE SmackDown superstars like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Bayley, Sasha Banks and others could also appear on the upcoming episode.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for SmackDown this week

WWE SmackDown Preview: Intercontinental champion AJ Styles set to defend his title against Drew Gulak

WWE SmackDown Preview: Sheamus and Jeff Hardy to come face-to-face

WWE SmackDown Preview: Matt Riddle steps in the ring for exclusive interview with Michael Cole

WWE SmackDown Preview: Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt feud could continue

WWE SmackDown Preview: Daniel Bryan could start a new feud

WWE SmackDown Preview: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross could appear

WWE SmackDown Preview: Mandy Rose could confront Sonya Deville

WWE SmackDown Preview: King Corbin could return

WWE SmackDown Preview: Miz and John Morrison and The New Day could start a feud

WWE SmackDown Preview: WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks could appear

WWE SmackDown Preview: WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka could attack Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, July 4 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. The WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Image Source: WWE.com

