WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 5 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown fans will see Jeff Hardy tell his side of the story and reveal what really happened last week. According to fans, Jeff Hardy could accuse Sheamus of injuring Elias. There is some speculation that Jeff Hardy and Sheamus could come face to face on SmackDown and start a brawl. WWE could also set up a WWE Backslah match between the two after this week’s events.

After cementing their position in the finals of the tournament, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan will meet on WWE SmackDown to hype up their title match. WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki are also scheduled to defend their title against the duo of Bayley & Sasha Banks. According to some, Sasha Banks will betray Bayley and will help Alexa Bliss & Nikki cross retain their title.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and May 29 episode preview

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE SmackDown this week

WWE SmackDown Preview: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross to defend their title against Bayley & Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Preview: AJ Styles to come face to face with Daniel Bryan ahead of their IC title match

WWE SmackDown Preview: Jeff Hardy to make an appearance

WWE SmackDown Preview: Braun Strowman, Miz and Morrison to feature in a segment

WWE SmackDown Preview: Otis and Mandy Rose could appear

WWE SmackDown Preview: King Corbin could return

WWE SmackDown Preview: The New Day could appear

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and May 22 episode preview

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, June 6 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and May 15 episode preview

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and May 8 episode preview