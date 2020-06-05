WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 5 Episode Preview

Quick links:
In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown fans will see Jeff Hardy tell his side of the story and reveal what really happened last week. According to fans, Jeff Hardy could accuse Sheamus of injuring Elias. There is some speculation that Jeff Hardy and Sheamus could come face to face on SmackDown and start a brawl. WWE could also set up a WWE Backslah match between the two after this week’s events.
After cementing their position in the finals of the tournament, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan will meet on WWE SmackDown to hype up their title match. WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki are also scheduled to defend their title against the duo of Bayley & Sasha Banks. According to some, Sasha Banks will betray Bayley and will help Alexa Bliss & Nikki cross retain their title.
As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, June 6 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
