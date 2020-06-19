WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 19 Episode Preview

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, the whole roster will be present for the championship presentation hosted by new WWE Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles. According to reports, Daniel Bryan could confront AJ Styles and demand a rematch for the IC title. Bray Wyatt is also scheduled to return at his Firefly Fun House after a two-month-long break. There is speculation that the former champion could call out WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and continue their MITB feud.

Meanwhile, Mandy Rose is set to appear on Miz TV where she will talk about Sonya Deville and their ‘broken relationship’. Sonya Deville could interrupt the interview and attack Mandy Rose. A-list superstars like Jeff Hardy, Sheamus and The New Day could also make an appearance on this week’s SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for SmackDown this week

WWE SmackDown preview: AJ Styles to appear for Intercontinental Championship presentation

WWE SmackDown preview: Bray Wyatt and “Firefly Fun House” to make an ominous return

WWE SmackDown preview: WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman could appear

WWE SmackDown preview: Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus feud could continue

WWE SmackDown preview: Mandy Rose set to address her broken relationship with Sonya Deville on Miz TV

WWE SmackDown preview: King Corbin could return

WWE SmackDown preview: The New Day could appear

WWE SmackDown preview: WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks could appear

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, June 20 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

