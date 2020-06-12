WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 12 Episode Preview

Quick links:
In the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode, fans will see AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan face each other to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. According to many, Daniel Bryan will win the match as a couple of days ago, Bryan’s wife Brie Bella posted (and later deleted) a picture of the Intercontinental Championship belt with Daniel Bryan’s logo on the side plates. This also revealed that WWE has already taped the upcoming episode.
The night will also see a six-man Tag Team match as WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will team up with Heavy Machinery to take on the trio of Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and John Morrison. Before their singles match at WWE Backlash, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will also appear in the ring to sign the contract for their upcoming match. There is speculation that their segment could end in a brawl with the duo showing the WWE Universe a glimpse of what could happen at Backlash.
Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and June 5 episode preview
Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and May 29 episode preview
As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, June 13 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and May 22 episode preview
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
I Must Break You. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/h8S7TKyCEx— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 11, 2020
Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and May 15 episode preview