WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 12 Episode Preview

In the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode, fans will see AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan face each other to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. According to many, Daniel Bryan will win the match as a couple of days ago, Bryan’s wife Brie Bella posted (and later deleted) a picture of the Intercontinental Championship belt with Daniel Bryan’s logo on the side plates. This also revealed that WWE has already taped the upcoming episode.

The night will also see a six-man Tag Team match as WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will team up with Heavy Machinery to take on the trio of Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and John Morrison. Before their singles match at WWE Backlash, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will also appear in the ring to sign the contract for their upcoming match. There is speculation that their segment could end in a brawl with the duo showing the WWE Universe a glimpse of what could happen at Backlash.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for SmackDown this week

WWE SmackDown preview: AJ Styles to face Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental championship

WWE SmackDown preview: Heavy Machinery & Braun Strowman to face Dolph Ziggler, The Miz & John Morrison

WWE SmackDown preview: Jeff Hardy and Sheamus to sign WWE Backlash contract

WWE SmackDown preview: Bayley and Sasha Banks could appear

WWE SmackDown preview: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross could confront the Women’s Tag-Team Champions

WWE SmackDown preview: Otis and Mandy Rose could appear

WWE SmackDown preview: King Corbin could return

WWE SmackDown preview: The New Day could appear

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, June 13 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

