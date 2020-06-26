Last Updated:

WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 26 Episode Preview

WWE SmackDown live streaming: AJ Styles set to defend his Intercontinental title against Drew Gulak. Braun Strowman to talk about Bray Wyatt's return.

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles is scheduled to defend his title against Drew Gulak in a singles match. Reports claim that AJ Styles will successfully retain his title and start a new feud with Daniel Bryan or Matt Riddle for upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is also set to appear and is scheduled to talk about ‘Eater of the Worlds’ Bray Wyatt’s return. Fans speculate that the champion could call out Wyatt in the upcoming episode and challenge him for a title match at the upcoming PPV. WWE will also pay tribute to The Undertaker after The Phenom announced his retirement a couple of days ago.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for SmackDown this week

  • WWE SmackDown Preview: Intercontinental champion AJ Styles set to defend his title against Drew Gulak.
  • WWE SmackDown Preview: WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to talk about ‘Eater of the Worlds’ Bray Wyatt’s re-emergence
  • WWE SmackDown Preview: SmackDown will feature a special “Tribute To The Undertaker”
  • WWE SmackDown Preview: Sheamus and Jeff Hardy to come face-to-face
  • WWE SmackDown Preview: Bray Wyatt could appear
  • WWE SmackDown Preview: Miz and John Morrison could face The New Day
  • WWE SmackDown Preview: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross could appear
  • WWE SmackDown Preview: Mandy Rose could confront Sonya Deville
  • WWE SmackDown Preview: King Corbin could return
  • WWE SmackDown Preview: WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks could appear
  • WWE SmackDown Preview: WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka could attack Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, June 27 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

