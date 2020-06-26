WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And June 26 Episode Preview

Quick links:
In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles is scheduled to defend his title against Drew Gulak in a singles match. Reports claim that AJ Styles will successfully retain his title and start a new feud with Daniel Bryan or Matt Riddle for upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is also set to appear and is scheduled to talk about ‘Eater of the Worlds’ Bray Wyatt’s return. Fans speculate that the champion could call out Wyatt in the upcoming episode and challenge him for a title match at the upcoming PPV. WWE will also pay tribute to The Undertaker after The Phenom announced his retirement a couple of days ago.
As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, June 27 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
With the @WWEUniverse still buzzing over @WWENetwork's #TheLastRide, #SmackDown will feature a special “Tribute To The Undertaker” tomorrow night.#ThankYouTaker @undertaker https://t.co/Q5TqsGoCph— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2020
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
