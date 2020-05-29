WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And May 29 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see two major Intercontinental Championship tournament matches as AJ Styles will face Elias and Jeff Hardy will go head to head against Daniel Bryan. According to many, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan will win their respective matches and will go on to face each other in the finals of the tournament. As the WWE Backlash PPV is just a few weeks away, fans are also speculating that WWE could start a feud between WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks.

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman could make an appearance and have a segment with Mr Money in the Bank, Otis. The Forgotten Sons could return and confront former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Miz and John Morrison or the current champions, The New Day. Many believe that The Sons will start a new feud which will lead up to a match at WWE Backlash.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE SmackDown this week

WWE SmackDown Preview: Bray Wyatt could confront Braun Strowman

WWE SmackDown Preview: Bayley vs Sasha Banks storyline could begin

WWE SmackDown Preview: Jeff Hardy to face Daniel Bryan

WWE SmackDown Preview: AJ Styles to face Elias

WWE SmackDown Preview: Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville feud could continue

WWE SmackDown Preview: Otis could appear

WWE SmackDown Preview: King Corbin could return, attack Elias

WWE SmackDown Preview: The Forgotten Sons could appear

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, May 30 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

The #WWEBackstage panel previews the semi-final matches in the #ICTitle tournament—that take place TOMORROW on SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/miaiDor9t4 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 29, 2020

