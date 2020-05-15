WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And May 15 Episode Preview

WWE NXT Women’s Champion and WWE RAW superstar Charlotte Flair is scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. According to many, Charlotte Flair could talk about her title match with Io Shirai and the warning she received from Rhea Ripley on WWE NXT. After becoming Mr. Money in the Bank, Otis will also appear on SmackDown where he will join The Miz on Miz TV. Sheamus could also call out Jeff Hardy on the upcoming episode and two could start a new storyline.

After Sami Zayn was forced to vacate his Intercontinental Championship title, WWE will hold a tournament on WWE SmackDown to find a new champion.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Bray Wyatt could confront Braun Strowman

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Otis to appear on MIZ TV

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville feud to continue

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Bayley and Sasha Banks could appear

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Sheamus could confront Jeff Hardy

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Charlotte Flair to appear

WWE SmackDown Live Match: Tournament for the Intercontinental Title to begin

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, May 16 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

This Friday, the era of @OtisWWE as Mr. Money In The Bank begins on FOX! pic.twitter.com/EkY9KMQsTE — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 12, 2020

