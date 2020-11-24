Snoop Dogg, Undertaker Talk About Racism, WrestleMania In Wholesome Instagram Live Chat

Just a few days before he bid farewell to the WWE Universe at Survivor Series 2020, Undertaker teamed up with rapper Snoop Dogg to drop a new line of merchandise, celebrating their respective legacies. On the occasion, the two icons had a live chat on Instagram where they discussed how pop culture could help end racism by uniting people around the world. Snoop Dogg claimed that people from different cultures and background can’t hate each other “when they love the same thing”.

The two then spoke with Complex about the collaboration, with Snoop Dogg stating that he has “an enormous amount of respect” for WWE and the Undertaker. He added that he and the Deadman’s paths are similar in terms of longevity in their respective professions as Undertaker worked with WWE for more than 30 years, while Snoop Dogg recently completed 27 years in the music industry. “It’s only right we team up for this collaboration to celebrate both of our reigns as the Original Deadman and the Original Gangsta,” he added.

Snoop Dogg Instagram: Undertaker on the first time he met Snoop Dogg

In the same conversation, the Undertaker revealed how he first met the hip-hop legend. He claimed that while working at a WrestleMania event in Orlando, he bumped into Snoop Dogg, whose trailer was right next to his RV. “I had to walk by Snoop's trailer. And I was like, dang, man, they came to have a good time. They're tailgating,” he added. According to various reports, the two icons talked for a couple of minutes as Snoop Dogg is a huge wrestling fan before The Phenom returned to the stage.

Snoop Dogg and Undertaker discussing how entertainment helps end racism by uniting people together.



Undertaker says there’s currently too much division based on political party and we’d all do better if we could find some common ground. pic.twitter.com/8RJNVCqwaP — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 22, 2020

Undertaker and Snoop Dogg merch: Undertaker x Snoop Dogg line

According to WWE, the new Undertaker x Snoop Dogg collection includes eight t-shirts, one hoodie, one long sleeve t-shirt, a beanie and a poster in a purple, black and blue colourway. Each of the mentioned items consists of “Snoop x Undertaker graphic, vintage rap t-shirt inspired collages and hearse low riders”. The collection is now available for purchase at the WWE Shop.

On the work front, Undertaker announced his retirement at Survivor Series, claiming that it’s time for him to “let The Undertaker rest in peace”. Snoop Dogg, on the other hand, celebrated the 23rd anniversary of his debut album Doggystyle on Tuesday.

