Ronda Rousey Will Come Back Soon To WWE, Says Stephanie McMahon

Christmas came early for all Ronda Rousey fans as WWE confirmed that ‘Rowdy’ would be back in the ring soon. WWE’s Chief Branch Officer Stephanie McMahon was on a media call when she confirmed that the former UFC star was still part of the company and we have not seen the last of her. Stephanie, however, refused to confirm Rousey's exact date of return or the venue where Rousey will fight next.

Stephanie McMahon says Ronda will return

During a meeting with the media, a journalist from UK – Ben Wignall – asked Stephanie about Ronda Rousey and her future with WWE. Replying to Wignall, Stephanie said that Rousey would definitely be back at WWE as that has been the plan all along. She said she did not know when or where Ronda Rousey will make a comeback but her return was guaranteed.

Me and the girls are caught between celebrating one of our greatest accomplishments after the most girl powered #wrestlemania in history - and figuring out what’s next at the crossroads ahead. Don’t miss the @totaldivas finale Tuesday night 10/9c on E! @eentertainment pic.twitter.com/s2MDvKr3h7 — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) December 2, 2019

UFC star Ronda Rousey's WWE debut

It was in 2018 that Rousey made her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble after Asuka won the Women’s Rumble. She shared the ring with then RAW women’s champion Charlotte Flair, Asuka and then SmackDown Champion Alexa Bliss. It was a short appearance, with Rousey pointing at the WrestleMania sign before exiting.

However, that marked the beginning of an exciting time for the WWE women’s section. Rousey partnered up with Kurt Angle for her in-ring debut. Interestingly, during her in-ring appearance, she took on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H and won. Her victory was well-received by WWE fans and community.

Ronda Rousey then went on to win the RAW women’s championship at SummerSlam 2018 by defeating Alexa Bliss. Rousey held the title till WrestleMania 35 where Becky Lynch defeated her in a triple-threat match. After the loss, Ronda Rousey went on a hiatus. She is currently seen on TV Series 911 as a firefighter and a paramedic.

