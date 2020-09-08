Vince McMahon Allegedly Scrapped THIS SummerSlam Idea From Dominik And Rey Mysterio

Two weeks ago at SummerSlam 2020, Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut against Seth Rollins in a Street Fight. Even though he lost the match, he impressed nearly everyone, including the critics. Dominik Mysterio also received a positive response from WWE CEO Vince McMahon who had scrapped one of his ideas ahead of the PPV. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, the third-generation wrestler and his father Rey Mysterio wanted Dominik to wrestle under the name "Principe Mysterio" but Vince McMahon scrapped the idea as he wanted to go in another direction. Despite that, the Mysterios hope Vince McMahon will change his mind down the line.

''The word backstage is that Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are hopeful of Vince McMahon approving the initial idea some time down the line,'' Meltzer reports.

Also Read l Dominik reveals he “hugged” Seth Rollins, Vince McMahon & 'nearly everyone' post his debut

Dominik Mysterio wants to don a mask like his father

Back in 2018, Rey Mysterio whose name means “Mystery King” in Spanish, trademarked the name Principe Mysterio (Mystery Prince) for Dominik Mysterio. Apart from the name, Rey Mysterio also wanted his son to wear a luchador mask in the ring, but now it looks like he has to wait for at least a year to see that happen. While talking to ESPN earlier, Dominik Mysterio also showed an interest in donning a mask. He claimed that he wants to honour his father and grandfather's legacy by becoming a full-fledged Luchador.

“It’s important to keep that tradition going. Now with my face being out there, I think it would just have to be introduced a little bit differently so people understand. I definitely want to wear one, but it has to be introduced properly,” Dominik Mysterio told ESPN.

Also Read l Vince McMahon and Triple H left impressed with Dominik’s SummerSlam performance

Dominik Mysterio hugged almost everyone after his debut match

While chatting to TalkSport after SummerSlam 2020, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he received a ‘crazy’ reaction backstage after his fight with Rollins. Dominik stated that he got emotional after hearing people praise him and hugged almost everyone present backstage;, including Vince McMahon and Seth Rollins. Dominik stated that after hugging Vince McMahon, he thanked the WWE CEO for the opportunity and said that he’ll be “forever grateful” for what he’s done.

Also Read l Rey Mysterio to be out of action for months because of latest triceps injury?

Also Read l Rey Mysterio suffered torn triceps while facing Seth Rollins and Murphy at Payback

Image Source: WWE.com