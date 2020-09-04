Tyson Fury Asks Vince McMahon And Triple H To Fix A Match Between Him And Drew McIntyre

Tyson Fury made his pro-wrestling debut last year when he took on Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. 'The Gypsy King' was able to come out on top in his debut match before making it clear that he’s open to a second bout in WWE. Fury was initially scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, but the plans were scrapped, and The Beast ended up facing Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath shocked the world by becoming the new WWE Champion and, interestingly, started calling out Tyson Fury soon after.

Tyson Fury gives Drew McIntyre fight the green light

The two men have been going back and forth for months but Tyson Fury has now officially asked WWE CEO Vince McMahon and Triple H to “contact his people” (Nick Khan) to set up a match between him and Drew McIntyre. Tyson Fury recently took to Instagram and slammed the WWE Champion, claiming that he’s going to grab Drew McIntyre’s hair and swing him around the ring if the two clash in the future. Tyson Fury also stated that he’s not worried about Claymore as he’s going to knock the WWE Champion out cold.

“Big Drew. Big s***house Drew. Listen, contact my people, Nick Khan, and let’s get it on. Get Triple H or Vince to contact Nick and let’s get this fight over the line… I’m gonna grab your hair and I’m gonna swing you around that ring. Never mind Claymore, you’re gonna get knocked the F out by The Gypsy King. That’s my promise, mush,” said Tyson Fury.

Triple H opens up about Tyson Fury vs Drew McIntyre

A couple of days ago, Triple H sat down with the PA news agency where he revealed that he’s completely open to book a match between Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre. He claimed that the match will break global box office records and that would be really good for the business. However, he added that the match can only happen if Tyson Fury is free as the WBC heavyweight champion is currently getting challenged by several boxers like Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

“If you are able to make a super-fight, a mega-fight like a WWE champion Drew McIntyre, like a world champion in Tyson Fury in boxing, I think we sell out massive stadiums, do record global box office business and that is what is all about – so my phone is on.”

Image credits: WWE.com