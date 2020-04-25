Who Has Triple H Dated Before Marrying WWE Chairman's Daughter Stephanie McMahon?

Paul Levesque aka Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are seemingly the most powerful couple in WWE, right next to Vince and Linda McMahon. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been together for more than a decade and have dominated WWE in the ring and in the management. However, before dating Stephanie McMahon and starting the iconic McMahon-Helmsley Era, Triple H was dating his D-Generation X teammate, Chyna (Joan Laurer).

Triple H girlfriends

1996 to 2000: Triple H and Chyna

After Chyna passed away in 2016, her sister Kathy Hamilton told Bleacher Report that Chyna started dating Triple H in 1996 and asked him to keep the relationship hidden from their colleagues. According to Hamilton, they initially hid their relationship from their co-workers because Chyna felt that people might think she took the 'wrong' route to the top. Reports also state that the couple lived together for some time before they began having arguments.

Image courtesy: WWE

According to Hamilton, they split up because of Chyna’s mental health problems and her disinterest in having children. There were also rumours that Triple H was done with Chyna and was cheating on her with Vince McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon. However, Chyna's sister stated that "Paul (Triple H) was very good to Joan (Chyna)" and "they wouldn’t have lasted whether Stephanie came into the picture or not".

I could not be more proud of you @TripleH! You are one of the biggest icons in @wwe history. What you have given to our business and our fans in & out of the ring is unparalleled. Thank you for the past 25 years, I can’t wait to see what comes next! #HHH25 #TheGame I LOVE YOU! pic.twitter.com/uE0D6mAnau — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 24, 2020

2000 to 2003: Triple H Stephanie McMahon relationship and marriage

According to The Richest, Chyna was deeply hurt watching Triple H and Stephanie McMahon ‘fall in love’. However, according to many, Chyna always respected Stephanie and the two worked together many times. Stephanie McMahon also wrote a lot of storylines for Chyna, which Chyna allegedly liked. In 2003, after dating for a couple of years, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tied the knot. Chyna, on the other hand, started dating her long-time friend and another DX member, Sean Waltman. The Triple H Stephanie McMahon relationship was on show this week when Triple H celebrated 25 years in WWE.

