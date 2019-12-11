The Rock And CM Punk Hailed For Their Mic Skills By King Corbin; Punk Reacts By Laughing

King Corbin praised the Rock aka Dwayne Johnson on the recent episode of WWE Backstage. He included him in the list of best people on the mic. King Corbin also included CM Punk in that list. Meanwhile, CM Punk reacted to King Corbin’s comments on Dwayne Johnson and him by sharing a laugh with Paige.

The Rock is the best: King Corbin

This week’s WWE Backstage included Booker T, Paige, Renee Young, CM Punk and King Corbin. Booker T came up with a question for King Corbin about how he felt about being in the ring with The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson. King Corbin termed it as a very special moment and said that Dwayne Johnson is one of the best ever on the mic.

While @OffsetYRN will no longer be joining #WWEBackstage for 'Promo School' (but we hope to have him on soon), good news is that @MattLeinartQB will join us to reunite and chat with his former @azcardinals teammate @BaronCorbinWWE. — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 11, 2019

King Corbin on The Rock

Answering Booker T’s question, Corbin stated that being in a ring with The Rock was a special moment. He said that his presence makes you go like ‘this dude is a star’ even if someone doesn’t know about him.

After praising The Rock, Corbin turned towards CM Punk and said that he too is one of the best ever on the mic. He added that there are few people who you can put in that category.

