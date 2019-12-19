Sting To Come Out Of Retirement To Face The Undertaker At WrestleMania?

There have been speculations regarding The Undertaker’s future with the company. These speculations intensified after a forgettable match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown this June. However, there is no denying that The Undertaker is a legend in the WWE arena. Now, retired WWE superstar Sting has announced that he is willing to come out of retirement if he gets to fight The Undertaker in the ring.

Also Read | Goldberg Wants A Rematch With The Undertaker After A FAILED Attempt Earlier This Year

Also Read | Goldberg Admits To Feeling 'weird' After Losing To Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 33

Since The Undertaker’s appearance on Super ShowDown, he has competed in one another match – a tag team match with Roman Reigns. He won that match against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. Since then, WWE has been teasing fans with a possible The Undertaker-Sting match.

Sting vs The Undertaker

60-year-old Sting, while talking to a sports magazine, said that he was prepared to come out of retirement for a one-on-one match with The Undertaker for the first time in WrestleMania. He said that he would be able to pull off a victory.

Also Read | WWE: Goldberg And Sting's Dream Opponent Is 'The Undertaker'

Sting returns to WWE?

However, Sting was quick to add that he didn’t think this match would take place. Sting said that his career was over and though he always thought about a match with The Undertaker, he did not expect it to happen anytime soon.

Also Read | John Cena To Play Unique Cameo On WWE NXT With A Looming WrestleMania Announcement

When did Sting retire?

Sting retired from active wrestling after suffering a severe neck injury during a WWE championship match against Seth Rollins at the Night of Champions in 2015. Following the injury, he announced (during his WWE hall of fame induction) that he had officially called it quits as an in-ring competitor. However, during recent interviews, the wrestler has indicated that he is still physically able to wrestle.

Also Read | CM Punk Trolls Lana-Rusev-Lashley Storyline, Reveals What He Wants To See At WrestleMania