Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Why Triple H Was Not Drinking In This Throwback Picture

In one of the segments of The Broken Skull Sessions, Stone Cold was seen showing a throwback picture to The Undertaker. The two wrestlers talked about the importance of the picture and revealed why it was iconic. The picture showed many WWE superstars drinking on their tour bus. However, Triple H was the only person who was not drinking at the bus party.

While discussing the same, Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed that Triple H was never an alcoholic. He drank when there was a big occasion and if he was celebrating. He added that many superstars respected Triple H for that and it showed how much control he had on his mind. The Undertaker said that it is really hard to avoid drinking alcohol in this business. Stone Cold replied by saying that he has never seen Triple H drunk.

“Every now and then, on a blue moon, he will have one beer or one drink with the guys just because he’s one of the guys. That was who he was. He wasn’t an alcohol guy so you respected that,” Stone Cold said on 'The Broken Skulls Session'.

The Undertaker talks about the importance of the picture

While talking about the throwback picture, The Undertaker said that the picture brings back memories and it is significant in many different ways. He added that the picture was taken when they were travelling together after finishing a show. He said that this was the last picture before Kevin Nash and Scott Hall left WWE and joined WCW. He added that the picture is iconic because it includes many superstars who went on to change WWE.

