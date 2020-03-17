The Debate
Stone Cold Steve Austin's Iconic 'Hell Yeah' Catchphrase Seems Funny Without WWE Universe

WWE News

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to RAW on Monday night and asked an empty stadium in Florida for a 'Hell Yeah' cheer.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stone Cold

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, viewers saw a Stone Cold Steve Austin return. However, the Stone Cold Steve Austin return was in an empty stadium. The WWE RAW episode on Monday night took place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Stone Cold returns to WWE RAW: WWE behind closed doors

Stone Cold made an appearance on WWE RAW to commemorate '3:16 Day'. Usually, the 55-year-old Stone Cold would enter the ring to a huge pop from the crowd. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has moved all their shows for the foreseeable future to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Only a few important personnel will remain in attendance amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Stone Cold Steve Austin return to explain 3:16 day

Stone Cold put on his usual Stone Cold Steve Austin show as he stated several reasons explaining what 3:16 day meant. All this while, WWE commentator Byron Saxton was amongst the crowd (empty crowd) rating each and every one of Stone Cold Steve Austin's reasons.

Stone Cold returns to WWE RAW: Asks Crowd for a 'Hell Yeah'

The 'Texas Rattlesnake' was not bothered by the empty seats in the arena and asked the non-existent crowd to erupt in the usual cheer reserved for him. However, with no response, Stone Cold repeated his question to which WWE RAW commentator Byron Saxton replied, to Stone Cold's delight. A bewildered Stone Cold looked on and then uttered his iconic 'What?' catchphrase.

Stone Cold asks the non-existent crowd for 'Hell Yeah'

Stone Cold Steve Austin return with a stunner: WWE behind closed doors

WWE RAW commentator Saxton soon was in the ring with Stone Cold. The 38-year-old Saxton was then on a receiving end of a 'Stone Cold Stunner' which rounded off one of the most bizarre WWE segments in history. 

First Published:
