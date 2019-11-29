Stone Cold Steve Austin Praises CM Punk; Calls Him “a Great Wrestler, Great Talent”

While promoting his WWE Network show The Broken Skull Sessions, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin appeared on the recent episode of the State of Combat podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about former WWE Champion CM Punk and his recent appearance on WWE Backstage. When Austin was asked whether CM Punk could make his in-ring return or not, The Texas Rattlesnake said, “I don’t know.” Stone Cold said that he is just happy that CM Punk has returned.

Stone Cold Steve Austin praises CM Punk

Talking about the deal CM Punk has made with FOX, Stone Cold said that the fact CM Punk has returned and is doing business with WWE is a great thing. He revealed that he knew that both the parties split up on bad terms. The fact that they are back doing business together is something he didn’t believe would happen. Stone Cold then praised CM Punk and said,

“CM Punk was a lights-out pro wrestler; great promos, great work, great talent, so to have him back into the fold obviously they ironed whatever they needed to iron out and both sides are happy.”

Talking about CM Punk making his return, Stone Cold revealed that it’s great to have CM Punk back in the pro wrestling/sports entertainment business. Steve Austin added that it's a breath of fresh air because CM Punk brings in a great perspective, great insights and a great opinion on all things sports entertainment. The former King of the Ring revealed that he will look forward to everything CM Punk does in the future and hoped that the relationship between CM Punk and WWE stays stable.

