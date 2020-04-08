Stone Cold Steve Austin Gives A Hilarious 'Hell Yeah' To A Fan On Social Media

Arguably the biggest WWE superstar of the Attitude Era, Stone Cold Steve Austin still possess the ability to work his fans. The Texas Rattlesnake made his name in the company with his no-nonsense, beer-loving personality and popularised several catchphrases during his time with the company. He is widely known for using his catchphrases while interacting with his fans. Some of the popular ones are "What", "Austin 3:16" and "Give me a hell yeah".

Stone Cold Steve Austin's iconic reply to a fan on social media

Usually, it is Stone Cold Steve Austin who demands a 'hell yeah' from his fans. However, on Tuesday, in a hilarious role-reversal, it was the WWE Hall of Famer who has busy giving hell yeah to one of his fans.

Got me some cold ones! @steveaustinBSR Give me a hell yeah! pic.twitter.com/Rfb0bnAWT1 — Tristan Calderon (@tic_125) April 8, 2020

A Twitter user, Tristan Calderon shared a picture of Steve Austin's Broken Skull IPA beer. Calderon tagged the Texas Rattlesnake in the caption, demanding a hell yeah from the WWE legend. Probably making the day of the Twitter user, Stone Cold Steve Austin was quick to address his fan's 'Give me a hell yeah' request with a 'hell yeah' of his own.

Hell Yeah! — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) April 8, 2020

Stone Cold Steve Austin may not wrestle anymore, but the 55-year-old still apparently loves to interact with his fans on a regular basis.

Stone Cold Steve Austin WWE entrance and fan reception

Stone Cold's WWE entrance is one of the most iconic WWE entrances in the company's history. This coupled with his beer-bashing moments and excellent promo skills propelled the wrestler to the top in the wrestling business. Professional wrestling experts widely believe, Stone Cold was key in changing the landscape of WWE as he was the face of the company during their 'Monday Night Wars' with wrestling promotion World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Ultimately, WWE (formerly known as WWF) acquired WCW and Stone Cold Steve Austin went on to etch his name as one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE.

From his healthy interaction with his fans, it's not difficult to imagine why he remains one of the most beloved wrestlers in the company.

Watch: Fan reception to Stone Cold Steve Austin WWE entrance

