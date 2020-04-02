Stone Cold Steve Austin Talks About Shawn Michaels, Says He Doesn't Like Him At All

During the Attitude Era, a number of superstars hated each other. Many superstars even revealed that they didn’t like working with WWE legends like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels because of their backstage plotting. However, despite his in-ring persona, Stone Cold Steve Austin had a friendly relationship with almost every superstar.

Since his debut, Stone Cold Steve Austin began focusing on his work and developing his in-ring character. After winning the King of the Ring tournament, Stone Cold Steve Austin became the face of Attitude Era and went on to play a key role in WWE’s win over WCW. Stone Cold Steve Austin went on to have major feuds with The Rock, Triple H and others. He even worked with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, but never said that he hated working with them.

Stone Cold Steve Austin didn’t like Shawn Michaels

On The Steve Austin Show, Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed that he "didn’t like" Shawn Michaels. However, he said that he and The Undertaker respected Shawn Michaels’ in-ring ability. Stone Cold Steve Austin even said that he loved the way Shawn Michaels used to use the crowd during the segment. Stone Cold Steve Austin said Shawn Michaels was unparalleled, but he didn't like the Heartbreak Kid as a person.

"He was that damn good. But as a person, I didn’t like him. Quite frankly, I didn’t like him at all," said Stone Cold Steve Austin.

WrestleMania 32: Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels’ last WWE appearance together

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels were last seen together at WrestleMania 32 where they appeared in the ring with Mick Foley. The trio confronted The League of Nations and shared some incredible moments with the fans. During the segment, Stone Cold was seen delivering a Stone Cold Stunner to Rusev and King Barrett. The New Day, who were also present in the ring, tried to convince the three legends to dance with them. However, Steve Austin attacked Xavier Woods with a Stone Cold Stunner.

