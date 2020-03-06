The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Stone Cold Steve Austin Set For WWE RAW Return To Celebrate 3:16 Day

WWE News

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently revealed that he will be appearing on the March 16 edition of WWE RAW to celebrate 3:16 day.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently revealed that he will be appearing on the March 16 edition of WWE RAW to celebrate 3:16 day. WWE has been celebrating 3:16 day for the past few years to pay respect to Stone Cold Steve Austin. ‘Austin 3:16’ is Stone Cold Steve Austin’s famous catchphrase which was made famous by The Texas Rattlesnake during a promo. After becoming the King of the Ring in 1996, Stone Cold Steve Austin delivered one of the biggest promos in WWE’s history.

Also Read l Why were Lana and Bobby Lashley not on WWE RAW? Where are Lana and Bobby Lashley?: WWE News

After King of the Ring 1996, Stone Cold Steve Austin became the face of WWE and went on to compete in many incredible matches. Even though he left WWE almost a decade ago, Stone Cold Steve Austin still remains one of the most prominent figures in the promotion. The Texas Rattlesnake has featured in many WWE episodes since his retirement. He has also hosted many shows under the WWE Network and other sports networks. Stone Cold Steve Austin is currently busy hosting The Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network.

Also Read l AJ Styles channels inner Undertaker vs Aleister Black on WWE RAW; WWE News

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s recent WWE appearances

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s last WrestleMania appearance was back in 2016 when he appeared in the ring with Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels. He then confronted The League of Nations. During the segment, Stone Cold was seen delivering a Stone Cold Stunner to Rusev and King Barrett. The New Day, who were also present in the ring, tried to convince the three legends to dance with them.

Also Read l Watch Drew McIntyre take Brock Lesnar down with three Claymore Kicks on WWE RAW

However, Steve Austin attacked Xavier Woods with a Stone Cold Stunner. On the other hand, the last WWE RAW appearance of Stone Cold Steve Austin was back in September 2019. He appeared at Madison Square Garden for the contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. On the same night, he stunned AJ Styles and celebrated with the WWE roster.

Also Read l WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre confronts Brock Lesnar; Randy Orton attacks Beth Phoenix

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
'NO YES BANK'
What Bengal
WEST BENGAL GOVT SPARKS CONTROVERSY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
Altaf Bukhari
'APNI PARTY' TO LAUNCH ON MAR 8
Hardik
HARDIK PANDYA HITS ANOTHER TON
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM