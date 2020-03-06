Stone Cold Steve Austin Set For WWE RAW Return To Celebrate 3:16 Day

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently revealed that he will be appearing on the March 16 edition of WWE RAW to celebrate 3:16 day. WWE has been celebrating 3:16 day for the past few years to pay respect to Stone Cold Steve Austin. ‘Austin 3:16’ is Stone Cold Steve Austin’s famous catchphrase which was made famous by The Texas Rattlesnake during a promo. After becoming the King of the Ring in 1996, Stone Cold Steve Austin delivered one of the biggest promos in WWE’s history.

RT @USA_Network: Oh hell yeah! On March 16, @WWE and USA celebrate Austin 3:16 Day, honoring everything @steveaustinBSR. What will happen when the WWE Hall of Famer returns to #RAW live from Pittsburgh? There's only one way to find out. pic.twitter.com/B3zuzpLSes — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 5, 2020

After King of the Ring 1996, Stone Cold Steve Austin became the face of WWE and went on to compete in many incredible matches. Even though he left WWE almost a decade ago, Stone Cold Steve Austin still remains one of the most prominent figures in the promotion. The Texas Rattlesnake has featured in many WWE episodes since his retirement. He has also hosted many shows under the WWE Network and other sports networks. Stone Cold Steve Austin is currently busy hosting The Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s recent WWE appearances

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s last WrestleMania appearance was back in 2016 when he appeared in the ring with Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels. He then confronted The League of Nations. During the segment, Stone Cold was seen delivering a Stone Cold Stunner to Rusev and King Barrett. The New Day, who were also present in the ring, tried to convince the three legends to dance with them.

However, Steve Austin attacked Xavier Woods with a Stone Cold Stunner. On the other hand, the last WWE RAW appearance of Stone Cold Steve Austin was back in September 2019. He appeared at Madison Square Garden for the contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. On the same night, he stunned AJ Styles and celebrated with the WWE roster.

