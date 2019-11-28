Trish Stratus Hints At Her WWE Comeback And Fans Can't Wait To See The Diva Back

WWE fans can be lucky enough to experience Trish Stratus in action once again. The former diva (who has won seven WWE titles) feels that she can come back in WWE and take another shot at the title. Well, Trish Stratus' decision of making a return partially depends on how ‘The New Day’ is going to perform and it has already made WWE fans excited.

WWE: Trish Stratus hints her WWE Comeback

Trish Stratus appeared on WWE: The Bump and the former wrestler expressed her urge to face women from the current roster. One of the reasons behind this was The New Day. Confused? Well, The New Day recently enjoyed their seventh championship reign in WWE and they have officially levelled up with Trish Stratus in terms of title reigns. The New Day is just one win away from surpassing Trish Stratus and the former wrestler surely doesn't want that to happen. The former WWE wrestler stated that she will come back in WWE to claim her eighth title if The New Day surpasses her. Trish Stratus believes that if The New Day can do it, so can she.

Trish Stratus has accomplished great heights during her era. Apart from being a great wrestler, Stratus created a lot of buzz in WWE with her antics and connections with various superstars. The bizarre love-story between Vince McMahon and Trish Stratus garnered a lot of eyeballs in the ’90s.

Stratus definitely revolutionised women’s wrestling for all the good reasons. Trish Stratus also shared an intense storyline with The Rock. No wonder, WWE fans could never take their eyes away from her. Take a look at Trish Stratus' outer-ring antics from the '90s.

