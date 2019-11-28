WWE Legend Mark Henry Talks Up Rival Brand AEW, Credits Mae Young For His Success

WWE superstar Mark Henry was recently talking to an analyst of an Indian sports publication where he talked about WWE and NXT. Henry was asked whether things are still the same from his WWE vs.WCW days or not. He replied in the negative by saying that things are different. He revealed that when people watch American football, they have a favourite team, yet they also watch the Baltimore Ravens, Denver, and Miami for example and still respect the sport.

“That's what people have stopped doing in wrestling. They've stopped respecting the wrestling and they've drawn these fake invisible lines between what's talent, what's good wrestling or not."

WWE: Mark Henry praises AEW and NXT

According to the report, Mark Henry revealed that WWE’s gold-and-black show, NXT is currently the best product the giant wrestling company has. Henry also praised WWE’s rival AEW and said that he loves and enjoys the way All Elite Wrestling is working. He said that AEW is a good brand and fans are loving it.

“Somewhere along the lines, people need to stop being sheep, and start saying, 'You know what man, I just really love pro wrestling and I'm just happy I got it six days a week.'"

At the end, Henry was asked about Monday Night RAW and the level of competition during his peak. Henry responded by crediting Mae Young for his success. He admitted that he and Young used to bring in a lot of views for the show. He remembered the time when he kissed Young in front of the camera and the whole stadium got stunned. He concluded that the show was really memorable and fans used to watch the show every week to see what happens between him and Young in the future.

