Stone Cold Steve Austin To Appear On WWE RAW In March 2020: Rumours

WWE News

WWE RAW: Brad Shepard reported that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is scheduled to appear on the March 16, 2020 episode of WWE RAW.

Stone Cold

Even though he left WWE almost a decade ago, Stone Cold Steve Austin still remains one of the most prominent figures in the promotion. The Texas Rattlesnake has featured in many WWE episodes since his retirement. He has also hosted many shows under the WWE Network and other sports networks. Stone Cold Steve Austin is currently busy hosting The Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network.

There are rumours that Stone Cold Steve Austin will appear on the recent episode of WWE RAW and make a huge announcement ahead of WWE WrestleMania 36. Brad Shepard reported that Stone Cold Steve Austin is scheduled to appear on the March 16, 2020 episode of WWE RAW. Many believe that he can declare himself as the host of WWE WrestleMania 36.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s recent WWE appearances

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s last WrestleMania appearance was back in 2016 when he appeared in the ring with Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels. He then confronted The League of Nations. During the segment, Stone Cold was seen delivering a Stone Cold Stunner to Rusev and King Barrett. The New Day, who were also present in the ring, tried to convince the three legends to dance with them.

However, Steve Austin attacked Xavier Woods with a Stone Cold Stunner. On the other hand, the last WWE RAW appearance of Stone Cold Steve Austin was back in September 2019. He appeared at Madison Square Garden for the contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. In the same night, he stunned AJ Styles and celebrated with the WWE roster.

