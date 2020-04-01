When The Undertaker And Paul Bearer Wanted To Embalm Stone Cold Steve Austin; Watch Video

The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin have shared some pretty intense moments during their rivalry in the WWE Attitude Era. Two of the greatest veterans of the sport, The Undertaker and Stone Cold have faced each other multiple times inside the ring and both men have defeated each other at some point in their careers. However, outside the WWE ring, their antics remained the same. During the WWE Attitude Era, The Undertaker and his long-time manager Paul Bearer cut down Stone Cold’s clothes and almost embalmed him in one of the segments and many Phenom fans still cherish the moment.

WWE: When The Undertaker and Paul Bearer cut down clothes of Stone Cold

The Undertaker and Paul Bearer carried an unconscious Stone Cold Steve Austin into a remote house. Since Stone Cold was not in his senses, Paul Bearer decided to embalm him with injections and in order to do that he started to cut down Stone Cold’s clothes along with The Undertaker. While the entire WWE Universe watched on with shock, The Undertaker almost managed to push the injection into Stone Cold.

However, Kane intervened at that moment and saved Stone Cold as he went straight after The Undertaker. Paul Bearer was in utter shock as he did not expect The Corporate Demon to appear. However, WWE fans cheered for Kane as he went to demolish The Undertaker after saving Stone Cold.

WWE: The Undertaker and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin now

WWE Hall of Famers Stone Cold and The Undertaker are no longer active faces in the WWE. However, they still manage to thrill the fans by making part-time appearances. The Undertaker is all set to battle AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 but there is no update regarding Stone Cold’s WrestleMania presence.

(Image courtesy: The DoubleZ TV)