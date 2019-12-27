Stone Cold Steve Austin Wishes He Had Told Vince McMahon To Not Turn Him Into A Heel

Stone Cold Steve Austin is a WWE icon. However, the legend has a few regrets when it comes to his time in WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin said that he regrets turning into a heel at WrestleMania 17. Austin turning into a heel was one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history. The Texas Rattlesnake launched an attack on The Rock with a chair to win his fifth WWE title. He then confirmed his heel turn by shaking hands with Vince McMahon following his triumph.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Shares Witty Response To Giannis Antetokounmpo's 'The Rock' Moves

🎶 Here stuns Santa Claus, Here stuns Santa Claus, stunnin' in Stone Cold's ring... 🎶



cc: @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/fjoFeinOBQ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 23, 2019

Also Read | WWE Throwback: Stone Cold Steve Austin Says Goodbye To WWE Fans After Losing To The Rock

Stone Cold Steve Austin regrets his heel turn

On the Pardon My Take podcast, Stone Cold Steve Austin admitted that he regretted becoming a heel. Stone Cold Steve Austin admitted that he had decided to do it only because he thought his babyface character was flatlining on WWE.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' Reveals He Is Currently Unemployed. No WWE Or Hollywood Action?

Stone Cold Steve Austin said that in 2001, when he was offered the heel turn, his character needed a big boost. According to Stone Cold Steve Austin, in those days, a big boost for a babyface meant turning heel.

Also Read | WWE TLC: Why Vince McMahon And Triple H Were Absent From PPV

Also Read | WWE Rumours: Chairman Vince McMahon Loves SmackDown Commentator And This Is Why

He said that he felt the change that Vince McMahon was offering would be suitable for him and his career. Austin said that in WWE, when you hit a slump, you became a heel. That would turn you into a hotter commodity. He admitted that after turning into a heel, he never felt good and regretted his decision.