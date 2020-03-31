Triple H Confirms Roman Reigns Pulling Out Of WrestleMania 36 Due To Coronavirus?

Just over a week out from WrestleMania 36, news broke that one of WWE's biggest superstars - Roman Reigns - had pulled out from the show due to health concerns amid coronavirus outbreak. The Big Dog was scheduled to face the Universal Champion Goldberg in a high-profile clash at the pay-per-view. While WWE is yet to confirm Reigns decision to miss WrestleMania 36, WWE executive Triple H addressed the situation during a recent interview.

Also Read | Braun Strowman To Replace Roman Reigns As Goldberg's Opponent At WrestleMania 36, Roman Reigns health update

Roman Reigns pulls out of WrestleMania 36: Triple H provides update

Speaking to ESPN, Triple H revealed that WWE superstars were all working during the coronavirus outbreak in a voluntary capacity. He further acknowledged that they did not have to compete if they didn't feel comfortable doing so, and said Roman Reigns' situation is understandable.

"So right at the get-go, if they don't want to be a part of this, if they feel there's a risk - for whatever reason, be it themselves or somebody around them - they don't have to be here and nothing is held against them for that," Triple H was quoted as saying by ESPN. "Same with our crew and everybody else. But we don't want to take chances on that, and with Roman having a pre-existing condition that would make him more susceptible to something, it's understandable," he added.

Also Read | Triple H speaks: Roman Reigns To Miss WrestleMania 36 Due To Coronavirus, Roman Reigns health update

Roman Reigns pulls out of WrestleMania 36: Triple H interview

The United States has been one of the worst-affected nations with coronavirus, according to reports. The confirmed number of cases in the country has already crossed 150,000 with a death toll north of 3,000. The country-wide lockdown meant WWE was forced to cancel all their shows and air their weekly episodes from the Performance Center. WrestleMania 36 endured the same fate as it was moved out of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the empty arena at the Performance Center.

Also Read | Triple H Handed Demotion From His Corporate Job Title At WWE: Report

Triple H admitted that few superstars like Roman Reigns have chosen to skip WrestleMania 36 due to various reasons. While the 50-year-old kept the names of the superstars under wraps, he did address the fact that the wrestlers will be forced to perform in an empty arena, which is not an easy thing for a wrestler. However, according to Triple H, the last few weeks of shooting RAW, SmackDown and NXT shows have been fun as wrestlers have found a way to enjoy working during the lockdown.

Triple H added, "I think they just feel a sense of purpose. They're all laughing, they're smiling, they're having a blast. These have been some of the most fun days of television, of everybody just staying within the rules and trying to do it, but happily going out there and trying to perform a service. And I don't think people should look at it as anything more than that. We're trying to put a smile on your face. If you enjoy it, hopefully, you do, and that's great."

Roman Reigns pulls out of WrestleMania 36: What next for Universal title match

It is expected that WWE will address Roman Reigns' plans in regards to WrestleMania 36 on the final episode of SmacDown before the big show. Several reports have almost confirmed that Braun Strowman will be the superstar to replace Reigns for the Universal Championship match against Goldberg.

Also Read | WrestleMania 36: Triple H Appears On WWE NXT, Makes Tommaso Ciampa Vs Johnny Gargano Official