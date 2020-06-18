Who Is Mark Yeaton? Know The Man Who Threw Beers To Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE fans are familiar with Stone Cold Steve Austin’s in-ring celebration which includes chugging on numerous beer cans while the entire arena cheers for him. ‘The Texas Rattle Snake’ has had several such moments in WWE where he surprised everyone with his unprecedented antics. From planting a stunner over Donald Trump to feuding with boxing great Mike Tyson, Stone Cold Steve Austin has apparently witnessed all of it in WWE. However, his after-match celebration with beer cans still remains to be one of the most renowned stunts in WWE history. Yet, not everyone knows how Stone Cold used to get those beer cans.

WWE referee and timekeeper Mark Yeaton was the person who was in charge of throwing those beer cans to Stone Cold, every time he wanted to celebrate in-ring. Since WWE fans have got to know about the incident they have been storming the internet with a query ‘Who is Mark Yeaton?’ 'Who threw beer to Stone Cold Steve Austin?. Although hardcore wrestling fans are familiar with the incident, a lot of new fans still don’t know ‘Who used to throw the beer cans to Stone Cold’.

The answer to Who threw beer to Stone Cold Steve Austin is Mark Yaeton and Who is Mark Yeaton? he has been a WWE referee and timekeeper for a long time. He has also worked in several WWE based programmes like Saturday Night’s Main Event and live podcasts. However, not many fans know that he is also the person who used to throw beers cans to Stone Cold after the Rattle Snake’s victory. According to multiple reports, Mark Yeaton had a few sessions in WWE’s Performance Centre before he joined the promotion as a referee. Thus, he took very less time to sync himself with Stone Cold’s actions. Mark Yeaton WWE career has also been part of the prominent days of ECW. Although a lot of WWE fans argue that he has been overshadowed with, the answer to the iconic question of 'Who threw beer to Stone Cold Steve Austin' will always be Mark Yeaton

Stone Cold has had several moments in his WWE career where he went on to drink beer on air. Sometimes he even partnered a lot of other WWE superstars in his famous in-ring celebration. From Becky Lynch to Vince McMahon, and Chris Jericho, almost every notable WWE superstar has drank beer with Stone Cold. However, Mark Yeaton and Stone Cold were the only two constant personas who never changed their roles from the iconic beer-celebration scenes.

Since WWE fans apparently now know Who is Mike Keaton? and actually who threw beer to Stone Cold Steve Austin back in the days, the energetic duo once stunned fans by sitting down together in a podcast. Mark Yeaton arrived in Stone Cold’s podcast “The Breaking Skull Sessions”. They went on to discuss their famous act and the days of “Attitude Area” in the episode.

