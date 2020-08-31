Braun Strowman Says A Chat With Vince McMahon Stopped Him From Contemplating Suicide

In the latest episode of WWE Chronicle, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman revealed that he was dealing with some severe mental health problems back in February 2019 when he was in a feud with Baron Corbin. Braun Strowman claimed that he was unhappy with his position in the company and was losing sleep due to stress. According to reports, The Monster didn’t like the way his character was being presented leading up to Elimination Chamber 2019, where he ended up losing to Corbin in a No Disqualification Match. Braun Strowman claimed that he was so stressed and upset that he even thought of committing suicide a couple of times.

"I might not even be here... I don't like talking about this out loud. I was, like, thinking about killing myself a couple of times. It's s*** that I got to that point, and I should have talked to somebody sooner."

Braun Strowman reveals how Vince McMahon saved him

Braun Strowman revealed that things got so out of hand that he walked into Vince McMahon’s office one fine day and demanded a chat. Vince McMahon was having a major meeting at the time and Strowman ended up “kicking out” everyone so that he could talk to the WWE CEO. Braun Strowman revealed that Vince McMahon was not angry because of his actions. Vince McMahon sat Strowman down and talked to him “not like a boss, but like a man, almost like a father”. Braun Strowman stated that Vince McMahon helped him re-shift his mindset back to a more positive outlook on himself and his value to WWE.

"I never knew how much he cared about me. I thought I was just a number in a system. That day he made me realize that I’m more important than a number I can’t thank him enough for doing that.”

Braun Strowman is currently one of the most prominent figures in WWE. He is also the superstar WWE trusted to replace Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 when The Big Dog pulled out of the PPV due to family reasons. At the greatest stage of them all, Braun Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in dominating fashion and ended up becoming the Universal Champion – a title he later lost to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Image credits: WWE.com