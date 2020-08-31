Rusev Refuses To Blame Vince McMahon, Says WWE Gave Him A Platform To Live His Dream

Former WWE superstar Rusev – real name Miroslav Barnyashev – recently had a Q&A session with fans on Twitter where he gave his honest opinion on WWE and his former boss Vince McMahon. When asked by a fan whether he dislikes WWE “or just its boss,” Rusev replied saying he hates neither of the two. Another fan asked Rusev if there’s a reason why he “dislikes” neither. Rusev replied saying that WWE gave him a platform where he could live his dream and there’s nothing to dislike about that. Fans hailed Rusev for his positive outlook, commending him for not taking a shot at the promotion after they let him go.

They gave me a platform to live my dream. What’s there to dislike https://t.co/qMXStmKv73 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 30, 2020

In April 2020, WWE released Rusev and around 40% of their staff members in the budget cuts amid the coronavirus lockdown. Apart from Rusev, WWE let go of a number on-screen performers, including former WWE champion Zack Ryder, Erick Rowan and the O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) among others. WWE also released produces Lance Storm, Mike Rotunda and a few more. WWE legend and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was released by the company, however, Kurt Angle made several in-ring appearances after his release.

What’s Rusev been up to?

After getting released, Rusev joined Twitch, YouTube and other similar platforms. Soon, his channels became popular and currently, he has more than 45,000 followers on Twitch and nearly 93,000 subscribers on YouTube. According to various reports, the former WWE United States Champion “makes a lot” with his streaming and social media, which are expected to grow in the future.

Rusev earlier announced his retirement from wrestling and claimed that he wants to become a professional Twitcher. "I'm done, man. I'm just enjoying my Twitch. I'm a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator," Miro said. "I'm not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favourite streamer?" said Rusev. Despite this, fans still believe that Rusev could return to the squared circle in the future and work in promotions like AEW, NJPW, Impact Wrestling and others. Reports suggest that Rusev has a higher chance of joining AEW as he has a good relationship with AEW stars Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes.

Image credits: WWE.com