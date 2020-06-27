WWE SmackDown Results And Highlights: The Undertaker Honoured, Bray Wyatt Returns

After The Undertaker’s heartbreaking retirement from the WWE Universe, the latest WWE SmackDown reminisced the iconic moments by paying their tributes to ‘The Dead Man’. From revisiting the classic Bone Yard contest of WrestleMania 36 to a number of intense in-ring matchups, the latest WWE SmackDown episode has apparently impressed wrestling fans. Although WWE has been hosting their events behind the closed doors since the outbreak of Covid-19, they have seemingly managed to pull off intense matchups during the period.

The latest segment of WWE SmackDown results has once again got it right by producing several entertaining moments. Here’s a look at the WWE SmackDown results and the WWE SmackDown highlight from the June 26 episode.

WWE News: WWE SmackDown results and WWE SmackDown highlights

No.1 Contender match: Nikki Cross defeats Lacey Evans (Pinfall), Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss were initially a team until they decided to hunt for the title separately. In the latest segment of WWE SmackDown, they squared off in the ring, with the other contestants being Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans. Although Alexa Bliss managed to dominate her opponents for a brief period, Nikki Cross stole the show by notching up the victory

New Day & The Lucha House Party defeated The Miz, John Morrison, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura had a brief feud with New Day a few weeks back. However, WWE officials added two more teams - The Lucha House Party and John Morrison and Cesaro to settle the tag-team feuds in WWE SmackDown. The nail-biting match saw all the contestants push themselves to the brink. However, New Day and The Lucha House Party had the last laugh by the end off the match.

Jeff Hardy defeats King Corbin via pinfall

The tribute to The Undertaker was struck when King Corbin surprisingly stepped into the arena but Jeff Hardy also paved his ways into the arena and ignited a contest instantly. King Corbin was about to notch the victory on several occasions. However, Jeff Hardy managed to defeat him via pinfall

Braun Strowman challenged Bray Wyatt to return to the Swamp

Braun Strowman revealed the first encounter he had with Braun Strowman and how the duo teamed up to create an impact in the WWE. Yet, all that is bygones and Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt are two separate personas now. No wonder, WWE is planning to line them up against each other.

Classic lookback at the Bone Yard match

The Undertaker and AJ Styles faced each other for the first time in a classic Bone Yard contest at WrestleMania 36. Since The Undertaker has already announced his retirement, WWE Universe gave him a heartfelt tribute at WWE SmackDown. This week’s WWE SmackDown took an emotional ride down the memory lane by revisiting the Bone Yard contest.

Image courtesy: WWE.com