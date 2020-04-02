WWE Could Be Forced To Take A Break After WrestleMania 36 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

WWE is currently gearing up for their biggest pay-per-view of the year, WrestleMania 36. Despite the country-wide lockdown in the United States due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company continued with their weekly programmes from the empty arena at the Performance Center. However, the latest reports suggest the company is considering 'taking a break' after WrestleMania 36.

It was initially reported that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a 'stay-at-home' order throughout the state. It was believed that the Performance Center which is in Orlando, Florida would find it difficult to shoot their weekly episodes under the latest state guidelines. On Wednesday, multiple publications in the US broke the news that the company could be forced to take a break after airing WrestleMania 36.

Rumors around the PC last week were that if the state of FL issued a Stay Home order, which happened today, WWE would reconsider taking a break post Mania. The RAW after is shot. I’ve been told if they are pausing for a while, some footage shot won’t be aired. TBD at this point. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 1, 2020

According, to WrestleVotes, the company will go on a hiatus after the Showcase of Immortals and could even avoid airing the pre-recorded WWE tapings. It is believed that WWE officials are discussing a plan to navigate past the lockdown in Florida to keep the hiatus as short as possible. However, it remains unknown if the company has a backup plan if they are not allowed to film at the Performance Center for an extended period.

WrestleMania 36 schedule

WrestleMania 36 is scheduled for April 3 and 4, 2020, and will be broadcast on the WWE Network. A whopping 16 matches have been confirmed for the two-day PPV. Some of the major matches at the show will be Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, The Undertaker vs AJ Styles, John Cena vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton vs Edge. The Women's Division has equally thrilling match-ups confirmed like Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship and Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler for the RAW Women's Championship.

