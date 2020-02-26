WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Predictions: Brock Lesnar, Goldberg Set To Dazzle In Saudi Arabia

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 is on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Fans can’t wait to see high-octane action from the heavily stacked and impressive roster. The night will be headlined with two championship matches as Brock Lesnar defends his WWE Championship against Ricochet and Bray Wyatt defends his Universal Championship against Goldberg. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and the Tag-Team champions of both the brands will also defend their titles at WWE Super ShowDown 2020.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 predictions: Here’s what can happen in major matches

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 predictions: Brock Lesnar will defeat Ricochet

At Royal Rumble 2020, WWE did everything they could to display Brock Lesnar as the monster. After eliminating 13 superstars, The Beast Incarnate was eliminated by Drew McIntyre. Since then, the WrestleMania 36 storyline between Brock Lesnar and Drew Mcintyre started. WWE would want to keep the title with The Beast as Brock Lesnar vs Drew Mcintyre will sell more tickets than Ricochet vs Drew Mcintyre. In the past, Brock Lesnar has shown that he is more powerful than Ricochet.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 predictions: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will lose to Goldberg

Earlier, there were rumours that WWE had signed Goldberg for WrestleMania. If that happens, there is a huge chance that Bray Wyatt will lose at WWE Super ShowDown 2020. However, the two will go on to face each other again at WrestleMania 36 where "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will regain his title. Fans will be able to see a more vicious Bray Wyatt if the two collide again.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 predictions: Here’s what can happen in other matches

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley will defeat Naomi

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 predictions: Roman Reigns will defeat King Corbin

WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championship: The Miz and John Morrison will defeat The New Day

WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship: Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy will defeat The Street Profits

Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Trophy: AJ Styles will defeat Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Rey Mysterio

Please note that these predictions are made according to our own analysis.

