Terry Crews: Brooklyn 99 Star Reveals Nearly Ending Up Wrestling For WWE In 1999

Back in 1999, Brooklyn 99 star Terry Crews appeared on Battle Dome as bad boy T-Money. A year later, he even worked with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) before the company was bought by WWE. In a recent interview with Titus O'Neil, Terry Crews talked about his wrestling fandom and days in the WCW.

Terry Crews WWE interview with Titus O'Neil

Terry Crews WWE career: Crews says he was 'this close' to a career in WWE

From 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 time he appeared in WCW to his role in the new @netflix animated movie “The Willoughbys,” @terrycrews dishes on it ALL with our very own @TitusONeilWWE.https://t.co/6X8ML1u7Z5 pic.twitter.com/WTIz2c8N8U — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2020

While talking to Titus O'Neil, Crews revealed that he thinks wrestlers are absolutely 'phenomenal'. He then went on reveal that he almost ended up in wrestling as he was 'very close'. He even talked about his character. According to Terry Crews, he was so close to his character that people would have had difficulty figuring out how he actually was.

Crews even discussed the wrestling connection which he formed while portraying the character on President Camacho in Mike Judge’s 2006 film Idiocracy. Crews admitted to auditioning 10 times for the role and got it when he mixed pro wrestler with 'preacher'.

Last year, the actor delivered the SummerSlam introduction. During an interview, he had compared WWE to Marvel and DC. As per Crews, WWE is about the heroes and villains, which is why one is entertained. Terry Crews referred to it as the 'greatest theatre' on earth, where anything could happen as the wrestlers put their body on the line every single time.

In 2018, Terry Crews had been excited to introduce SummerSlam as 'thousands and thousands' of fans would be watching at one point of time. He added that it is one thing to be 'physical' and something else to be 'magnetic'.

Terry Crews WWE: Crews welcomes fans to SummerSlam 2018

