'Brooklyn 99's' Captain Holt Andre Braugher Says He Cannot Wait For Season 8 Of The Show

The last episode of the popular comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired on Thursday night. The cast took to Twitter and talked about their experience with the season, which was the seventh instalment of the show. Captain Raymond Holt actor Andre Braugher also shared his happiness on his Twitter page with his fans.

Andre Braugher calls in Season 8

As soon as the episode airing ended, Andre Braugher took to Twitter to share his emotions when it comes to Season 7. He wrote that the season had been a dream and that everyone from the team B99 team cannot thank the fans enough. He also wrote that he cannot wait to see everyone again for Season 8.

This season has been an absolute dream and we could not thank you enough. I can’t wait to see you all in season 8. #Brooklyn99 — Andre Braugher (@AndreBraugher) April 24, 2020

Terry Crews also posted a farewell tweet for his fans. He thanked everyone for the incredible season 7 and he also said that he cannot wait to see everyone for the next B99 season 8. He also treated the fans with a video of himself dancing with Andre Braugher in a synchronized version of Push It by Salt-N-Pepa.

What a season! Thank YOU all for an incredible season 7 and we CANNOT WAIT to see you for season 8! But for now… I’ll leave you with this! #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/5g0fMpcVEe — terry crews (@terrycrews) April 24, 2020

The official handle also posted a thank you message for all their fans. They claimed that Season 7 was amazing. They also said that they cannot wait for B99 Season 8:

Thanks squad for watching and tweeting along with us! This was an amazing end to the season. We can't wait for season 8. #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/V3W90JYkAJ — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) April 24, 2020

