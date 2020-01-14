WWE RAW Highlights, Results: Brock Lesnar Returns, Randy Orton Loses Triple-threat Match

This week, WWE RAW was filled with incredible matches and amusing segments. The night started with a Triple-Threat match between Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and AJ Styles. Fans also saw the R-Truth confront Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

In the main event of the show, Seth Rollins and The AOP faced Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Big Show.

WWE RAW highlights: Major matches/segments that happened

Drew McIntyre defeats Randy Orton and AJ Styles

The night started with Randy Orton and AJ Styles getting into a disagreement. As the two experienced wrestlers were trashing each other and getting ready for their upcoming match, Drew McIntyre came in and insulted both of them. Later, a Triple-Threat match was announced by WWE which featured all three of them.

The match started with the three superstars getting a chance to shine, but the interference of The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) gave AJ Styles a chance to take over. However, a Claymore by Drew McIntyre and an RKO by Randy Orton stopped the two for good.

In the latter part of the match, fans saw Randy Orton punishing AJ Styles and even delivering an RKO to his rival. As 'The Viper' was distracted, Drew McIntyre launched himself across the ring with the Claymore and secured a win.

Brock Lesnar F-5s R-Truth

After announcing his participation in the Royal Rumble last week, Brock Lesnar once again appeared in the WWE ring. However, he was welcomed with boos and the chants of ‘You Suck’. To make the situation even worse, R-Truth came in the ring and confronted both Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

Truth promised WWE universe that he will eliminate Paul Heyman from the Royal Rumble match and will go to WrestleMania 36. Confused, Heyman said that he is not participating in the Royal Rumble match, but Brock Lesnar is entering the match on the first spot. R-Truth got scared and took his words back, but it was too late as he was punished by the WWE Champion.

Seth Rollins and The AOP defeat Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Big Show

Before the match could start, Seth Rollins and The AOP jumped on Big Show throwing his partners down. As the former WWE Universal Champion was punishing Big Show in the ring, the AOP got down to take over Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.

A special move by KO distracted the competitors and the Big Show started punishing Seth Rollins. In the later part of the match, Rollins asked Buddy Murphy for help and the former NXT Champion accepted to do so. Buddy Murphy successfully picked up The World’s Largest Athlete and threw him to the table. Seth Rollins then delivered a Stomp to secure the win.

WWE RAW Results: Other matches that took place

Bobby Lashley defeats Rusev

Ricochet defeated Mojo Rawley

Charlotte Flair defeated Sarah Logan

Mojo Rawley pinned R-Truth to win the 24/7 Title

The Viking Raiders defeated The Singh Brothers

Becky Lynch and Asuka signed the contract for their Raw Women’s Championship Match

Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy

Erick Rowan defeated local competitor

