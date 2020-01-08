The Debate
Big Show Comments On His Return To WWE RAW, Excited About His Next Match

WWE News

Big Show made a comeback on television after a year-long hiatus. It got better as he joined hands with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe against Rollins and the AOP.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Big Show

Monday Night WWE RAW had a treat for fans. Veteran WWE superstar Big Show made a comeback on television after a year-long hiatus. It got better as he joined hands with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe against Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain (AOP). Now, the wrestler took to Twitter to address his comeback and his partnership with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

Also Read | Big Show Makes Dramatic WWE Comeback, Attacks Seth Rollins, AOP In 6-Man Match

Also Read | WWE RAW Highlights, Results: Big Show, Brock Lesnar Return To RAW With A Surprise

The Big Show’s tweet read that he was glad to return to WWE RAW. He also wrote that it was awesome to team up with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. He tagged the wrestlers and called them very talented. He also referenced to the fistfight slated for next week.

Also Read | Randy Orton Will Face AJ Styles On The Next Episode Of WWE RAW

Also Read | Big Show Net Worth, Salary, WWE Comeback And Upcoming Netflix Series

WWE News: Big Show returns to WWE

The Big Show’s first match after his return to TV on WWE RAW was against Seth Rollins and the AOP. He teamed up with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. The match between The Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins, Akam and Rezar ended in chaos. Now, both teams have a ‘fistfight’ scheduled on next week’s RAW.

Also Read | Rusev Will Face Bobby Lashley Next Week On WWE RAW; Lana And Liv Morgan Also Set To Appear

Before his appearance on WWE RAW on Monday, The Big Show was last seen on WWE in 2018 when he joined forces temporarily with Cesaro and Sheamus, The Bar. But things went sour between the trio and the Big Show performed a KO punch on Cesaro. After that, WWE wrote off The Big Show’s character apparently because he had suffered from a hamstring injury.

Published:
COMMENT
