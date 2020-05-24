The Great Khali Has A Unique Way Of Playing Cricket; Netizens Drop Humorous 'CEO' Comments

The Great Khali has been arguably the most popular wrestler to have represented India at the World Wrestling Entertainment platform. The wrestler enjoys a massive fan following even today. He is not just known for his burly physique and wrestling capabilities, but his participation in Bigg Boss or campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party also had made headlines.

The Great Khali has been sharing interesting posts on Instagram, where he has 429K followers. Apart from maintaining his fitness and videos of his workout, the wrestler has been spending his COVID-19 lockdown by cooking, washing clothes and more. Another interest post of this phase has been how he played cricket.

The Great Khali recently posted a video where he hits a ball ‘straight out of the park’ outside his home. The WWE star celebrated as if he had scored the century. However, there was a catch, the ball was neither the season ball nor tennis ball, but a much bigger ball like a football or volleyball.

Here's the video

Netizens had some funny reactions to it, and most of them termed him as a ‘CEO’ of one thing or the other. Some called him the ‘CEO of Virat Kohli’, another termed him as ‘CEO of MS Dhoni replacement’. CEO of sending the ‘earth out of the planet’, ‘scoring a century in one ball’, ‘using dining chairs as wickets’ were some of the other hilarious reactions to it.

Here are the comments

Interestingly, numerous other posts of The Great Khali also see netizens dropping similar ‘CEO’-based comments. Here are some of his other interesting posts.

