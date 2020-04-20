WWE's The Great Khali Or NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal, Whose Physique Comes Out On Top?

The sports community has often stood witness to unprecedented physical specimens and natural talents, who later went on to become global phenomenons. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and WWE veteran The Great Khali are two of the celebrities, who have often been in the spotlight for their towering physique and WWE fans have often wondered whether Shaquille O’Neal could have defeated The Great Khali inside the ring. The answer to the question remains unknown, as Shaquille O’Neal and The Great Khali have never faced each other inside the WWE ring.

WWE News: The Great Khali or NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal? Who is bigger?

The Great Khali is 2.16 meters tall which is approximately 7’2” and is regarded as one of the biggest men to have ever stepped inside the WWE ring. Apart from his gigantic height, The Great Khali weighs 157 kg and is fittingly billed as a heavyweight contender. Though The Great Khali is no longer active in WWE, he is still regarded as one of the best Indian wrestlers in the promotion.

On the other hand, Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal is also 7'2" and weighs close to 147 kg. While Shaquille O'Neal's physical prowess may dwarf many, The Great Khali is not one among them. Shaquille O’Neal has already appeared inside the WWE ring when he went on to chokeslam The Kane alongside Big Show. However, an encounter between The Great Khali and Shaquille O’Neal has never happened and WWE fans have expressed their dismay about the fact on social media.

