When The Great Khali Defeated 20 Men To Become The 1st Indian WWE Champion; Watch Video

The WWE universe was stunned when The Great Khali beat 20 WWE superstars in one night to become India’s first WWE champion on July 27, 2007. The Great Khali’s inception into WWE paved the way for Indian talents into the promotion as India boats a number of young talents on the current WWE roster. However, The Great Khali is still regarded as the strongest Indian wrestler in the WWE universe by a lot of wrestling fans. Here’s how The Great Khali became a WWE champion by defeating 20 wrestlers in one night.

Also Read | Indian wrestlers in WWE: India's Kavita Devi Set To Make It Big In WWE NXT; Here's Everything You Need To Know

WWE news: When The Great Khali became the first Indian to become the WWE Champion

Edge was the WWE Heavyweight champion at the time and he vacated the title in 2007 which was a gateway for a number of WWE superstars to compete for the title. In order to settle it once and for all, WWE organised a 20-man Battle Royal for the WWE Championship belt. The Great Khali was not considered to be a favourite as veterans like Batista, Kane, Matt Hardy, Mark Henry and MVP were one of the 20 men competing for the title.

Needless to say, 20 WWE superstars unleashed mayhem inside the ring. Everyone came up with their own plan but The Great Khali, Kane, and Batista managed to stay inside the ring as the last three contenders. While Kane and Batista were busy brawling with each other, The Great Khali managed to eliminate both of them in a single go. That night, the WWE Universe stood witness to The Great Khali becoming the first Indian WWE Champion.

Also Read | Indian wrestlers in WWE: WWE Stars Singh Brothers Perform Bala Challenge

WWE news: Indian wrestlers in WWE

After The Great Khali, Jinder Mahal made it big in the WWE Universe. The Modern-Day Maharaja has already held the WWE Championship and is currently one of the biggest talents on the roster. Meanwhile, Saurav Gujjar, Rinku Singh, The Singh Brothers and Kavita Devi are also enjoying a successful spell on the WWE NXT roster.

Also Read | Indian wrestlers in WWE: Indian Man Shanky Singh Has Earned His Opportunity Of Becoming The Next WWE Superstar

Also Read | Why Did Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose Aka Jon Moxley Leave WWE And Join AEW?

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)