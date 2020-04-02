The Debate
India's Kavita Devi Set To Make It Big In WWE NXT; Here's Everything You Need To Know

WWE News

WWE news: Kavita Devi is the first female wrestler from India to compete inside the WWE ring. She is currently competing on the roster of WWE NXT.

Kavita Devi

Kavita Dalal, also known as Kavita Devi is an Indian wrestler who is currently making it big in WWE NXT for almost three years now. After being mentored by The Great Khali for more than a year in Haryana, Kavita Devi was signed by WWE in 2017. Since then, Kavita Devi has managed to become one of the most prominent faces on the WWE NXT roster. The first Indian woman to step inside the WWE ring, she has already fought a lot of big names in WWE NXT, including the likes of Dakota Kai, and wrestling fans expect her to enter the main roster of WWE within two more years, to add to the list of Indians in WWE. Here’s everything you need to know about India’s very own Kavita Devi.

Also Read | WWE News: WWE Could Be Forced To Take A Break After WrestleMania 36 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

WWE NXT: Kavita Devi WWE NXT and more updates

Kavita Devi could not secure a victory opposite Dakota Kai in her first-round matchup but she successfully dominated her opponent on various occasions during the fight. After the fight, Kavita Devi was interviewed by a leading news agency where the Indian wrestler was asked if she has what it takes to go the top. She replied, "I surely will. I have the technique, the skills and the strength. And it’s not as much about looks as it is about the fan following, which I can get if I succeed. I am learning how to perform for the crowd – ‘showmanship’ as they call it."

Also Read | WWE News: WWE Superstar Edge Opens Up On His Responsibilities As A Wrestler

WWE NXT: Kavita Devi WWE NXT superstar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kavita Devi (@kavitanxt) on

Canyon Ceman, the Vice President of WWE Talent Development was once asked about Kavita Devi’s inclusion into the wrestling universe and Canyon said, “Kavita Devi gave a strong performance at WWE’s 2017 Dubai try out. She is athletic and an extremely strong woman who demonstrated a solid grasp of the fundamentals of sports entertainment, and a passion for improving, which will serve her well in WWE’s upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament.”

Also Read | WWE Doubted Seth Rollins' Wrestling Abilities During The Shield Debut In 2012: Report

Also Read | Indians in WWE: WWE Confirms India As No.1 Market In The World For Official YouTube And Facebook Pages

Image courtesy: Instagram of Kavita Devi

