Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals How He Is Staying Fit During Coronavirus Self-quarantine

After the coronavirus outbreak, many WWE superstars have put themselves in self-quarantine and one of them is WWE legend and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake recently posted two pictures on Instagram where he showed the things he is doing to say fit and healthy at home. The pictures showed his garage gym which didn’t include massive machineries like treadmills, exercise bikes, and yoga mats. Instead, Austin's gym primarily consists of a massive squat rack. Stone Cold Steve Austin posted the picture while requesting fans to stay safe in the midst of the outbreak of coronavirus in USA.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s recent WWE RAW appearance

Even though he left WWE almost a decade ago, Stone Cold Steve Austin still remains one of the most prominent figures in the promotion. The Texas Rattlesnake has featured in a number of WWE episodes since his retirement. He has also hosted many shows under the WWE Network and other sports networks. Stone Cold Steve Austin is currently busy hosting The Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network.

Recently, Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared on WWE RAW to celebrate 3:16 Day. During the episode, he drank beer and revealed why 3:16 Day is very special to him. As he was about to say goodbye to the audience, Byron Saxton interrupted him. Stone Cold Steve Austin invited Byron Saxton to the ring for a toast with some Broken Skull IPA beer. He delivered a Stunner to Saxton and offered some cans to Tom Phillips and Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Becky Lynch’s music then played and the WWE RAW Women’s Champion joined The Texas Rattlesnake in the ring. She asked for some beer and joined Austin for a toast of their own. Stone Cold Steve Austin closed the show by drinking some more beer and saluting the viewing audience. Stone Cold Steve Austin then proceeded to deliver another Stunner to Saxton for good measure.

