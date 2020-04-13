WWE Legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals He Watches And Likes Rival Promotion AEW

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has religiously gone live on Instagram almost every day to talk to his fans. The Rock talks about wrestling, movies, his upcoming business ventures and tries to answers all sorts of questions on social media. Last week, The Rock revealed the WWE legends he would like to include in his wrestling Mount Rushmore and this week he talked about WWE and its rival AEW. During Sunday’s live session, The Rock was promoting his brand, Teremana Tequila where he was asked whether he watches AEW or not. The Rock answered saying that he watches AEW and he is really happy with the success of that company.

“Yeah I watch AEW, of course I do. I’m very happy for the success of that company because it’s always a good thing and it creates a hunger which is good,” said Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The Rock says he watches AEW pic.twitter.com/6FPENXhVYA — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 13, 2020

Also Read l WWE vs AEW :Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and WWE to collaborate for Ric Flair's biopic film?

The Rock praises AEW star Cody Rhodes’ promo

A few weeks ago, when Cody Rhodes was in a feud with former AEW and WWE champion Chris Jericho, he delivered a heated promo which was praised worldwide. In the promo, Cody Rhodes revealed that he will not challenge for the AEW World Title in the future if he is unable to defeat then-champion Chris Jericho at the Full Gear. The Rock took to Twitter and praised Cody Rhodes for delivering an incredible promo. From rhythm and tone to execution, The Rock said everything Cody Rhodes did was amazing.

Rhythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You 🎤 dropped that MF. @CodyRhodes — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 7, 2019

Also Read l WWE vs AEW: Dwayne Johnson reveals his 3 career options before entering WWE & movies

Cody Rhodes lost the Full Gear match to Chris Jericho and said goodbye to future AEW World title shots. According to many, this was done to take some pressure off of Cody Rhodes because Cody Rhodes is also an AEW executive. Currently, Cody Rhodes is in an in-ring feud with Shawn Spears.

Also Read l WWE vs AEW: Chris Jericho pushes for partnership between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling

Also Read l WWE vs AEW: Ryback to join AEW in 2020? cryptic picture with Cody Rhodes hits at move