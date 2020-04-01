WWE Confirms India As No.1 Market In The World For Official YouTube And Facebook Pages

WWE recently confirmed that it has extended its deal with its official Indian broadcasters Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPN) by 5 years. It means Sony will continue to deliver WWE’s weekly flagship programming (WWE RAW, WWE NXT and WWE SmackDown) and localized content in India (WWE Now India). In the press release, Sony revealed that WWE shows will now be available to watch on the Sony LIV app. It is also reported that upcoming PPVs like WrestleMania, Extreme Rules, SummerSlam and many more can also be watched live on the app.

WWE India: WWE gets huge support from Indian fans

WWE also revealed that the popularity of its brand continues to grow in India. WWE is one of the most-watched sports properties in India and India ranks No.1 for WWE YouTube consumption and No.1 in WWE Facebook followers. Because of this encouraging fact, WWE has been recruiting athletes and performers from India. WWE Executive Vice-President James Rosenstock also revealed that WWE has already selected four Indian athletes who have begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

While talking at the five-year extension signing, James Rosenstock said, “India is a strategically important market for WWE and Sony Pictures Networks has been an extraordinary partner in helping to grow our fanbase in the region making it one of the most-watched sports properties. The expanded partnership gives our passionate fans new opportunities to engage with the WWE brand.”

