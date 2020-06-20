The Undertaker Adds Flair, Austin, Hogan, Andre The Giant To His Wrestling Mount Rushmore

The Undertaker recently talked to Comic Book where he revealed the four superstars he would add to his pro-wrestling Mount Rushmore. The Undertaker’s first three picks were Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan. He also considered adding Harley Race, Bruno Sammartino, and Dusty Rhodes to his Wrestling Mount Rushmore but ended up picking Andre ‘The Giant’ in the end.

“You got to have [Ric] Flair. You got to have [Hulk] Hogan. Stone Cold [Steve Austin]. That fourth one's tough. Oh, I know my fourth, it's Andre [The Giant]. I don't know why I forgot Andre. So yeah, it would probably be Flair, Hogan, Stone Cold and Andre," The Undertaker stated

During the interview, The Undertaker also revealed his thoughts on how he feels when people include him in their Mount Rushmore. The 'Dead Man' said that he feels honoured when people consider him among the wrestling greats. The Undertaker said that he should not be included in the pro-wrestling Mount Rushmore, but, according to many, Undertaker has done some phenomenal things in his career and deserves to be in the Mount Rushmore.

The Undertaker's Mount Rushmore is certainly an impressive one. ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair is a 16-time World Champion and has produced many memorable bouts throughout his career. Hulk Hogan is one of the most famous wrestlers on the planet and was responsible for taking the industry to new heights in the 1980s.

Andre The Giant was so massive that he was dubbed as the '8th Wonder of the World'. He was the first wrestler the McMahon family inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame and his WrestleMania 3 match against Hogan is still remembered fondly. Stone Cold Steve Austin is considered as one of the greatest WWE superstars the company has ever produced. He was the key figure in WWE’s growth and his three WrestleMania matches against The Rock are hailed as the greatest.

Other superstars reveal their wrestling Mount Rushmore

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair

Seth Rollins: The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan

Charlotte Flair: Charlotte Flair, Andrade, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle

Becky Lynch: The Rock, Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan, John Cena

Chris Jericho: Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Ultimo Dragon (Yoshihiro Asai)

Shayna Baszler: Ultimate Warrior, Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Stone Cold

The Miz: The Miz, Maryse, Monroe Mizanin, Madison Mizanin

