The Undertaker Calls WWE Legend Hulk Hogan 'liar', Slams Him For Faking Injury In 1991

The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan have been two of the most prominent figures in WWE history, who has shared a brief in-ring rivalry against each other back in the days. Although both the WWE veterans have garnered global attention and are noted for their massive fan bases, The Undertaker recently claimed that he was never “over-friendly” with Hulk Hogan. Not only that, but The Undertaker further clarified that Hulk Hogan once faked a neck injury which The Phenom seemingly did not like and the duo started to have a strained relationship since then.

WWE news: The Undertaker opens upon his relationship with Hulk Hogan

While interacting on ESPN, The Undertaker revealed a lot of insights regarding his WWE career and went on to talk about his first title win in the WWE. The Undertaker beat Hulk Hogan in 1991 for doing so, but went on to lose the championship soon. In his recent interview, The Undertaker recalled the moment and claimed that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan lied about the “neck injury” which he reportedly suffered after getting hit by a Tombstone Pile driver at Survivor Series 1991.

The Undertaker claimed that his relationship with Hulk Hogan hampered to some extent after the incident. However, The Undertaker assured that he always used to put a check on Hulk Hogan if they were present in the same building or arena. “I was not overly friendly, but I did, you know, if he (Hulk Hogan) was in the building, I always made sure to say hello, and engage him in conversation. But, you know, l've always, like I said, from that Tuesday in Texas, when I got that answer, I knew all I needed to know about him. And then, you know, that's the way it's always... my radar was always up, anytime I had to interact with him.” said The Undertaker.

WWE news: The Undertaker Last Ride

WWE Network has recently thrilled fans by glorifying The Undertaker’s stellar WWE career through The Last Ride documentary series. WWE fans have already expressed their love for The Undertaker via social media. Meanwhile, WWE superstars have also applauded The Undertaker for an iconic in-ring career.

Image courtesy: WWE