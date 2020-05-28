WWE Diva Alexa Bliss Flaunts Wrestling Scars On Elbows In Hard-hitting Instagram Post

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss has been in the headlines the last couple of days after a video made by podcaster JDFromNY206 went viral on social media. JDFromNY206, who has over 116,000 subscribers, accused Alexa Bliss of delivering below-par wrestling displays in a highly critical rant. The podcaster received negative feedback for his highly misogynistic, sexist and derogatory video which Alexa personally condemned on her Twitter handle. The WWE dive pulled off a classy move when she uploaded a picture of her bruised elbows to show how serious she is when it comes to wrestling as her profession and passion.

Also Read | WWE star Alexa Bliss reacts to Drake Maverick’s emotional video, says “I’m crying my eyes out”

WWE news: Alexa Bliss Instagram post on cyberbullying

Also Read | WWE news: Tyson Fury 'dead serious' about fighting WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the UK

WWE diva Alexa Bliss flaunts wrestling scars on elbows in Instagram post

Also Read | Seth Rollins net worth, relationship with Becky Lynch and WWE career

28-year old Alexa Bliss has suffered various wrestling injuries over the course of her career. Her recent injuries came from a beatdown alongside tag-team partner Nikki Cross from the recently returned IIconics. Alexa 'The Goddess of Wrestling' Bliss posted the above picture of her bruised elbow on her Instagram story to show off her battle scars. Earlier this week, popular podcaster JDFromNY206 said in his video "She does nothing. She does nothing. I guarantee you she’s one of those women that just lays there and just takes it. Nothing. She does nothing. Can you imagine being in bed with Alexa Bliss, man, and she performs the same way she does in the ring? Awful. All look, and no substance whatsoever.”

Bliss and other WWE superstars lashed out at the podcaster condemning him for his poor choice of comments to express his opinion. The WWE diva responded by saying "He’s been blocked forever on my end. He’s just one of those people who talks crap behind a microphone while waiting in line for pics at Axxess."

WWE universal champion Braun Strowman also tweeted in support of Alexa Bliss saying "This sad ass MARK talking like he even knows what it’s like to share a bed with a woman. He should prob stick to talking about wrestling cause he doesn’t know s*** about it either but at least he can pretend he does. Oh and eating hot pockets his mom makes him!!!"

Also Read | WWE news: Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to former wrestling star Shad Gaspard after his tragic death

Alexa Bliss Instagram

WWE Diva Alexa Bliss photo collection of pet pig - Larry Steve

Also Read | WWE news: Chris Jericho opens up being 'knocked out' by Mike Tyson on RAW in 2010