WWE Throwback: When Edge Defeated Randy Orton And Became The IC Champion At Vengeance 2004

A few weeks ago, Randy Orton punished Edge with a steel chair and left fans in shock. Now, it is expected that Randy Orton and Edge will once again face each other in the WWE ring. Many fans believe that this will be Edge’s last storyline before exiting from WWE.

Last week, Randy Orton appeared on WWE RAW and failed to explain why he attacked the Rated R Superstar. Few fans believe that Randy Orton is taking revenge from Edge for defeating him at WWE Vengeance 2004. In that PPV, Edge defeated Randy Orton and became the new Intercontinental Champion. This was also the first time Randy Orton had lost a championship match.

The story leading up to Randy Orton vs Edge at Vengeance 2004

Edge returned in 2004 and vowed to take down the Evolution. Evolution members Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton punished WWE superstars and kept their dominance alive. Edge teamed up with Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit who were also foes of the Evolution. The trio faced Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton many times, but lost most of the matches. At WWE RAW before Vengeance 2004, it was made clear that Edge is going to face Randy Orton for the IC title while Chris Jericho is going face Batista. Chris Benoit, on the other hand, was scheduled to face Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Vengeance 2004: Edge vs Randy Orton WWE Intercontinental Championship match

From the start of the match, Edge dominated Randy Orton and foiled his RKO attempts. Every time, Randy Orton tried to fight back, Edge countered with a spine buster or a spear. In the later part of the match, Randy Orton once again attempted an RKO but Edge countered with a backslide pin and executed a spear to win the title. Edge became the Intercontinental Champion for the fifth time in his career.

