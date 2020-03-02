WWE Throwback: When John Cena And Bray Wyatt Fought Each Other At WrestleMania 30, Watch

John Cena’s much-anticipated return to WWE has incepted a new rivalry. Bray Wyatt and John Cena are going to lock their horns at WrestleMania 36. After losing his Universal Championship to Goldberg in Super ShowDown, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt went on to challenge John Cena in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. However, the rivalry between John Cena and Bray Wyatt is not new. Neither is their WrestleMania affair. In WrestleMania 30, John Cena and Bray Wyatt faced each other in a ‘high voltage’ fight that left the entire WWE Universe stunned. Here is everything you need to know about their WrestleMania contest before they fight each other again at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read | Why Did Goldberg Win At WWE Super ShowDown In Saudi Arabia? Here Is The Answer

WrestleMania 36: When John Cena and Bray Wyatt faced each other at WrestleMania 30

Needless to say, things were much different when John Cena fought an ‘emerging’ Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 30. Bray Wyatt was a member of the Wyatt Family at that time and he was accompanied by Luke Harper and Erick Rowan throughout. However, that didn’t help him defeat John Cena in one of the biggest fights of his WWE career.

The ‘long tasting’ battle saw both the fighters taking it to the edge. John Cena and Bray Wyatt did everything they could to notch the victory. However, John Cena managed to get the last laugh by ending the night with his vicious finisher ‘Attitude Adjustment’. Bray Wyatt had his moments in the fight and managed to overpower John Cena on certain occasions. But, as he attempted to deliver 'Sister Abigail' over Cena, the 16-time World Champion countered it perfectly with 'Attitude Adjustment' and won the fight at WrestleMania 30.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results: Wyatt Vs Cena, Goldberg Vs Reigns Announced For WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36: John Cena vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt is expected to be stronger than Bray Wyatt (the member of the Wyatt family). Thus, WWE might look forward to pushing Bray Wyatt by getting him a WrestleMania victory against John Cena. In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt openly challenged John Cena for a fight and Cena accepted it whole-heartedly.

Also Read | Indian Man Shanky Singh Has Earned His Opportunity Of Becoming The Next WWE Superstar

Also Read | Charlotte Flair Praises 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns For Being Graceful Under Pressure

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)